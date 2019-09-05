2005 Subaru WRX with a Turbo BMW Inline-Six

When this 2005 Subaru WRX rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four and all-wheel drivetrain. However @hellalight had other plans involving a lot of BMW parts and custom work.

Under the hood sits a turbocharged BMW inline-six built by Lodynamics in Santa Rosa, California. The engine features a M52B28 block, M50 VANOS head, S52 camshafts, M52 forged crank, custom CP Carrillo rods, CP Carrillo pistons (LoDynamics Design).

The inline-six also uses a Garrett GTX3076R, Tial 44 mm wastegate, RapidSpool Industries T3/4 stainless steel exhaust manifold, and GM LQ9 ignition coils. E85 fuel is fed through ID 1300 cc injectors from a Walbro 450 lph pump controlled via a Haltech 750 ECU. The combo resulted in 575 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 27 psi of boost.

The drivetrain uses an E36 M3 ZF five-speed manual transmission with a UUC E34 M5 heavy-duty clutch and lightweight flywheel. A custom two-piece driveshaft sends power to a Nissan S14 R200 with a NISMO S15 Helical limited-slip differential, TSSFab Custom Nissan S14 Hubs, and Driveshaft Shop 600 hp axles.

The WRX rides on a Subaru WRX front subframe, TSSFab R200 rear subframe, and RCE Tarmac II 2-way adjustable coilovers. The suspension also features Ground Control custom front camber/caster plates, modified Subaru Group N rear top hats, Super Pro front lower control arms, Whiteline anti-lift kit, Whiteline lateral links, and Eibach 25 mm front and rear sway bars. Stopping was improved with AP Racing calipers and AP Racing/DBA rotors in front and Subaru STI Brembo calipers and Stoptech rotors in back.

The front of the body features a Subaru STI hood scoop and front bumper with a Cusco replica front lip. Karlton fender flares stand over a set of Jongbloed 305 Aero wheels (17×10.5) with Continental DW 285/40/17 tires. In the back you find a Subaru STI rear bumper, APR Performance GTC-300 CF wing and FRP diffuser.

