1967 Cougar with a Coyote V8

This 1967 Mercury Cougar was built by Robert Emery at Rockstar Ridez in Chula Vista, California. The Cougar rides on a Heidts Pro-G front and rear independent suspension kit with Air Ride bags. A set of Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes with Hydroboost power system help the car stop. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 from a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang mated to a MT-82 six-speed manual transmission. The coupe’s amenities include Classic Auto A/C system, power windows, and leather interior.

Source: Rockstar Ridez (project page)