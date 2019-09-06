Mitsubishi L300 Van with a turbo 1JZ-GTE inline-six

This 1994 Mitsubishi L300 is built and owned by Chris Ethell in Queensland, Australia. The van is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six making 400+ horsepower to the wheels. The unopened motor features a Garrett GT3582 turbocharger, Turbosmart 50 mm wastegate, eBay intake and intercooler, ID 1000 cc injectors, Walbro 460 fuel pump, and Autronic SMC ECU. A Toyota A340 automatic transmission with a manual valve body and 3500 rpm stall converter sends power to a Ford Falcon Ute rear end with 28-spline axles.
Source: Chris Ethell and Street Machine