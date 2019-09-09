Mitsubishi Colt with a 800 hp Turbo 2.3 L 4G63 Inline-Four

Wolfgang Schmollngruber built his Mitsubishi Colt race car at his company Technik Point in Kematen an der Ybbs, Austria. The car is based on a 5th generation Colt (Mirage) and powered by a turbocharged and stroked 2.3 L 4G63 (Evo 7) inline-four capable of 800 horsepower on 2.9 bar (42.0 psi) and E85 fuel. The engine features eight 1000 cc injectors, Garrett GT35 turbocharger, Tibuc DBW individual throttle bodies, and Haltech Elite 1500. Power is sent to all four wheels through a KAPPS sequential transmission and Evo 7 drivetrain. Power-to-weight is improved further with carbon fiber roof, hood, fenders, bumpers, and doors.

Source: Haltech via Piotr