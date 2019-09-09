Brabus G-Class with a Twin-Turbo 6.3 L V12

Brabus will unveil their newest G V12 900 model at IAA 2019 (Hall 4, booth A31) in Frankfurt, Germany. The SUV starts with a second generation Mercedes G-Class (W463) and replaces the V8 with a twin-turbo 6.3 L V12. They increased the factory displacement of V12 from 6.0 liters to 6.3 liters thanks to a billet stroker crankshaft and bored block. The engine also features larger turbochargers, forged pistons, forged rods, modified exhaust manifolds, and Brabus-designed intake. The V12 produces 900 horsepower (662 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. They limit the engine’s torque to 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) in the vehicle. They mate the motor to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drivetrain. Brabus states the 2,660 kg (5864 lb) SUV can reach 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds with a limited top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph). The company plans to make only ten models starting at €605,055 or about $668,634.

Source: Brabus via Road&Track