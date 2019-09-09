For Sale: 2012 Cayman R with a 445 hp 3.8 L Flat-Six

This 2012 Porsche Cayman R is for sale in Scottsdale, Arizona for $85,000. The owner says the car received over $50,000 of work at BGB Motorsports in Ormond Beach, Florida. There the company installed a 3.8 L flat-six (Carrera GTS X51) making 445 horsepower to the factory seven-speed PDK transaxle. The company also installed Cayman R Sport (Euro-Spec) exhaust, 996 GT3 Cup six-piston brakes and rotors, 996 GT3 master cylinder, RSS Tarmac lower control arms (front and rear), GT3 front sway bar, and Guard limited-slip differential. The current owner added a set of GT2RS carbon seats, front paint protection film and Diamond Ceramic coating by Bulldog Detail in Scottsdale, new PS2 tires, new brake pads, and Alcantara arm, door rest, and headliner.

Source: eBay