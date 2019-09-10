1995 GMC Sonoma with a Mercedes Turbo Diesel Inline-Five

1995 GMC Sonoma with an OM617 turbo diesel inline-five

Kyler Thomas bought his 1995 GMC Sonoma to be different. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L OM617 diesel inline-five from a 1985 Mercedes 300 D running on 22 psi of boost. He selected the engine solely because he’d never seen one in a Sonoma. Kyler installed the inline-five using custom solid mounts and paired it with a Mercedes 722.1 four-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain retains the stock Sonoma driveshaft and rear end.

  1. LordZedd

    22psi from the stock turbo? Thats just stupid, its a heat pump well before that point.

    And never seen a 617 in a Sonoma/S10? Just a google image search shows at least 6 of them…

    • Buzz

      Non-intercooled stock turbo at 22psi is quite silly. And while you’re in there let’s get an IP rebuild with more fuel for all the extra air.

