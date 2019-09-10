1995 GMC Sonoma with a Mercedes Turbo Diesel Inline-Five

Kyler Thomas bought his 1995 GMC Sonoma to be different. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L OM617 diesel inline-five from a 1985 Mercedes 300 D running on 22 psi of boost. He selected the engine solely because he’d never seen one in a Sonoma. Kyler installed the inline-five using custom solid mounts and paired it with a Mercedes 722.1 four-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain retains the stock Sonoma driveshaft and rear end.

