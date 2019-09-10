Fiat Cinquecento with a Turbo 1.4 L Inline-Four

This Fiat Cinquecento is built and raced by members of the Swap Team club in Italy. The factory motor has been replaced with a turbocharged 1.4 L T-Jet inline-four making 300 horsepower at 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) connected to a C510 manual transmission. The engine features EF-Racing pistons and rods, headwork by Brando Racing, and MSProject ECU. They also improved handling thanks custom Scalenghe Ammortizzatori coilovers, four-piston calipers with 285×28 mm rotors, and 15-inch wheels. Watch the team race the Cinquecento around the track at Autodromo di Modena in Italy.

Source: Swap Team FB page and Italiansupercarvideo