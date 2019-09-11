1990 BMW E30 with a LS3 V8

This 1990 BMW E30 was built by MGarage Motorsport in Tarnobrzeg, Poland. Under the freshly painted hood sits a 6.2 L LS 376/525 V8 making 500 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. They mated the engine to a ZF GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission (E60 530D) with a Sachs twin-disc (E60 M5) clutch using a PMC Motorsport Stage 2 transmission adapter. It rides on a E36 M3 front suspension with six-piston calipers and 330 mm rotors. The rear suspension and differential are from a E34 M5 with four-piston calipers and 330 mm rotors.

Source: MGarge Motorsport FB page, PMC Motorsport FB page, and Racing Forum (build thread) via Piotr