Mail Truck with a 6.0 L LSx V8

David Stacy wanted a unique vehicle to celebrate 10 years since his first LS Fest. Inspiration struck after an USPS employee pulled out in front of David in one of their infamous Grumman LLV trucks. After two years of searching David found a retired USPS mail truck near his home in Indiana. Once home David installed a 6.0 L LY6 V8 with a Holley mid-rise intake and 42 lb/hr injectors. The drivetrain features a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. Listen as David explains his creation at LS Fest East 2019 before running the quarter-mile and burnout competition.

Source: HolleyPerformance via Richard