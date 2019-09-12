2016 Fusion with a Coyote V8 and RWD Drivetrain Update 3

Matthew Soppa released several updates on his Ford Fusion drift project since our previous article. For those unfamiliar with the build, he swapped the factory powertrain for a 5.0 L Coyote V8, TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission, and 6th gen Mustang IRS. In the videos below, Matt installs the exhaust and 3.55 differential, upgrades the IRS, and aligns the front suspension. Then Matt and the Fusion are off to Hoonigan’s Burnyard to show off the new livery and make a lot of noise.

Source: Matthew Soopa FB page and Matt Soppa YT channel