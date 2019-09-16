1985 Mercury Capri with a Coyote V8

This 1985 Mercury Capri ASC/McLaren came from the factory with a 302 ci V8 making 210 hp and 268 lb-ft of torque mated to a BorgWarner five-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. However Shannon Guderian decided to swap the car’s powertrain and install several upgrades at his company Late Model Restoration (LMR). He replaced the factory V8 and transmission with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 2) and T56 six-speed manual. The Ford 8.8-inch rear end received a Cobra 31-spline diff and 3.55 gears. The handling was upgraded with a Maximum Motorsports suspension featuring torque arm, panhard bar, sway bar, lower control arms, and adjustable coilovers. They coated the restored body in Midnight Blue Metallic paint and covered the upgraded brakes with a set of Mustang SVE Series 1 wheels (18×9 front, 18×10 rear). Watch the full build video below.

Source: Late Model Restoration