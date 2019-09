Enrico Schaefer and his Werk54 Opel Corsa B traveled from Germany to Santa Pod Raceway in the UK for VW Action 2019. The hatch is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Saab B204 inline-four featuring stock head and camshafts, aftermarket pistons and rods, and custom Holset HX40 turbocharger. The engine makes 750 horsepower on 2.9 bar (42.0 psi) of boost. Although Enrico ran several 10-second passes, he did not beat his personal best of 10.03 sec.

Source: Werk54 FB page and Mk1Kieran