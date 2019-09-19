1957 Chevy Bel Air with a Supercharged LS7 V8

1957 Chevy Bel Air with a supercharged LS7 V8

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was built for Sonny and Debbie Freeman by Mike Goldman and his company Mike Goldman Customs in Meridian, Mississippi. The coupe rides on a Art Morrison chassis featuring tubular control arms, triangulated four-link rear, and Strange coilovers. A set of Mike Curtis custom wheels (18×7, 20×10) cover Wilwood 14-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in front and 12-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in rear. Under the hood sits a supercharged 427 ci LS7 V8 built by Mast Motorsports making 800 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque. The engine features Mahle forged pistons, Callies forged crank and rods, Mast Motorsports hydraulic roller cam and Black Label 280 cc heads, Whipple 2.9 L supercharger, and Holley Dominator ECU. The V8 is mated to a Bowler T56 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.90 gears and LSD. View more photos and details on the Bel Air at SuperChevy.

Source: Mike Goldman Customs, SuperChevy, and ScottieDTV

