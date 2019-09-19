For Sale: 1965 Dodge Coronet with a 511 ci HEMI V8

This 1965 Dodge Coronet is for sale in Charlotte, North Carolina for $99,900. The car came from the factory as a Coronet Deluxe sedan with a Slant-6 but was built into altered-wheelbase racer by Richard LeFebvre in 2004 and later refined by Mike Mancini in 2017 for a customer.

The Coronet rides on a 111-inch wheelbase chassis (5 inches shorter than factory) with the front axle spindle centerline moved 10 inches forward and the rear axle spindle centerline moved 15 inches forward. This resulted in a 45/55 weight bias. The front suspension is from a 1966 Dodge A100 narrowed two inches (60.75 inch track) with manual steering while the rear suspension features Super Stock 3800 lb leaf springs and MP extra-length shocks. Brakes are A100 Van 11×3 drums in front and 10×2.5 drums in rear.

Under the Dodge Gold Metallic painted hood sits a 511 ci HEMI big-block V8 with a 4.280-inch bore and 4.375-inch stroke. The engine features a 1965 iron block, Winberg crank, Manley rods, Ross pistons, Indy solid roller camshaft, and Mopar Performance aluminum heads. It makes 488 horsepower to the rear wheels on 93 octane fuel from a modified Hilborn fuel injection with 40 lb/hr injectors.

The V8 is mated to a A727 three-speed automatic transmission with a B&M 2500 rpm stall converter controlled via a column-shifter. The rear end is a Dana 60 with a Sure Grip limited-slip differential and 4.10 gears.

The interior holds A100 Van bucket seats, 1965 Dodge A990 door panels, roll cage, and fiberglass dash. Read more about the car’s history in HotRod’s article.

Source: RK Motors