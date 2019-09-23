For Sale: 1969 MGB GT with a Chevy 3.4 L V6

This 1969 MGB GT is for sale in Townsend, Tennessee with a current bid of $5,900. Under the MGC-style fiberglass hood sits a 3.4 L Chevy V6 with a mild camshaft and Holley 390 cfm carburetor mated to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission. Inside the cabin you find red/black interior, MGB Mk1 steel dashboard, Nostalgic AC Parts air conditioning, Moto-Lita steering wheel, and VDO gauges showing 8,600 miles since engine swap (original mileage unknown). The exterior features split rear bumpers, 14-inch wheels, and Glacier White paint. The seller states there is corrosion on the differential and subframe and the passenger floor pan was replaced.

Source: Bring a Trailer via MG Experience