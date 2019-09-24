For Sale: 1992 Miata with a 5.0 L V8 and Custom Mustang Body

This 1992 Mazda Miata is for sale in Antigo, Wisconsin for $25,000. The Miata’s body was replaced with a custom steel body and fiberglass hood made to look like a scaled-down 1965 Mustang. The exterior also features stock Mustang bumpers, headlights, and grill. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Ford V8 mated to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission. The engine features a mild camshaft, solid lifters, Edelbrock manifold, and Holley 670 cfm carburetor. The mostly stock Miata interior was upgraded with leather covered seats, new carpet, 1965 Mustang steering wheel, roll bar, and new convertible top.

Source: eBay via Richard