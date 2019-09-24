Triumph Spitfire with a Supercharged Snowmobile Engine Update

Grind Hard Plumbing Co released several updates on their 1962 Triumph Spitfire project since our last article. In the previous update the team installed a 998 cc inline-four and CVT transmission from a 2003 Yamaha RX-1 snowmobile into the Spitfire. They are hoping the engine will output at least 200 hp thanks to a MPI Stage 1 supercharger kit. In the videos below the team works on the engine mounts, fuel lines, wiring, custom CVT drivetrain, and supercharger. Then it’s time to test drive the unique project.

Source: Grind Hard Plumbing Co FB page and @grindhardplumbingco