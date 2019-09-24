Escort Cosworth with a Twin-Turbo Chevy V8

Jon Webster and his company Webster Race Engineering in Podington, England built this Ford Escort Cosworth for Matt Smith at Team Extreme Racing in 2012. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 6.1 L Chevy V8 making 1500 horsepower. The engine featured a Dart aluminum block, forged internals, Edelbrock Victor Jr heads, and Garrett GTX turbochargers. The V8 is mated to a built Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Ford 9.5-inch rear end. The car rides on drag-spec ladder bar rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, and Wilwood four-piston brakes front and rear. Matt personal best was 8.1 sec at 170 mph before selling the car in 2017.

