1970 Charger with a Hellcat V8

This 1970 Charger R/T is being built by Level 7 Motorsports in Marion, Illinois. The company started with a restored Charger but unfortunately found a lot of issues with the body. They replaced the floor, firewall, quarter-panels, rear body panels, truck lid, and passenger door. Under the repaired body sits a Schwartz Performance G Machine chassis with a quick-ratio steering rack, Ridetech coilovers, and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. In the engine bay sits a supercharged Hellcat V8 crate motor installed using Schwartz Performance engine mounts, custom headers, and modified Canton rear sump oil pump. The engine’s 707 horsepower will be sent through a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports FB page via Schwartz Performance FB page