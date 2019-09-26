For Sale: Drift BMW E30 with a 454 LSX V8

This BMW E30 is for sale in Poland for €36,900 or about $40,362. The car was built for Grzegorz Hypki to compete in professional drift events like Drift Masters European Championship.

Under the hood sits a 454 ci LSX V8 making 600 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The engine features a Harrop Hurricane ITB intake, EMU Black ECU, and electric water pump. It’s fed fuel from a ATL 45-liter cell via a Bosch 044 pump.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with an Xtreme twin-plate clutch and Winters quick-change rear end with BMW E39 M5 axles.

The car rides on KW Competition adjustable coilovers with a PUZ angle kit and BMW E39 M5 rear subframe. The front brakes are from a BMW E36 328i while the rear are from a BMW E39 M5. Since this is used for drifting there is a hydraulic handbrake and brake proportioning valve.

The exterior features a Mikinka-Projekt widebody kit and polycarbonate windows. Inside the cabin you find a roll cage, Sparco fire suppression system, Sparco FIA seats, and Sparco steering wheel.

Source: Grzegorz Hypki Drift FB page via Piotr

