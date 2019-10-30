1970 Chevy C10 with a 1003 hp Supercharged LS3 V8

Shane Garrison sent his 1970 Chevy C10 called “Capone” he built with his family to Level 7 Motorsports for some custom work and final assembly. The truck rides on a No-Limit Engineering Pro-Tech chassis with tubular control arms, Flaming River steering rack, 4-link rear suspension, and RideTech coilovers. A set of Jongbloed 19-inch (19×11,19×12.5) racing wheels cover Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes. Power is generated by a supercharged LS3 V8 built by Wegner Motorsports on a Holley Dominator EFI system. The engine makes 1,003 horsepower on 15 psi of boost from a 2.9 L Whipple supercharger and 93 octane fuel. The drivetrain uses a Bowler Stage 2 T56 Magnum six-speed transmission, Precision Shaft Technologies carbon fiber driveshaft, and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports and RideTech