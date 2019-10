Retropower released another update on the Ford Escort built for Gordon Murray. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a Cosworth Duratec inline-four connected to a Mazda MX-5 NC six-speed manual transmission and an independent rear suspension. In this episode they cover the project’s final paint detail before taking it to the dyno to tune the Cosworth engine.

Source: Retropower and Murray MK1 Escort FB page