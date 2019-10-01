For Sale: AWD Scirocco with Turbo 2.0 L Inline-Four

This 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco is for sale in St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada with a current bid of $7,500. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four featuring an early-ABA bottom-end, 16-valve head with 5-angle valve job, Mahle 10:1 pistons (.010″ over), Scat H-beam rods, shortened Audi S2 intake, Audi V6 throttle body, Audi 4.2 V8 coil-on-plug conversion, Garrett T3/T4e hybrid turbocharger, and MegaSquirt MS3x ECU. The car was converted to all-wheel drive using a Passat 02C five-speed manual transmission with a TDI 5th gear and Clutchnet Stage 4 clutch and a Passat B3 rear subframe and diff. The Scirocco rides on a Tokico Illumina adjustable front strut inserts, Koni Special D rear shocks, custom subframe connectors, Corrado G60 11-inch front brakes, and Konig Remember 16×7-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer