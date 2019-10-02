1997 Subaru Legacy Wagon with a Turbo EJ207 Flat-Four

This 1997 Subaru Legacy GT was built by Fine Line Imports in Santa Rosa, California. The wagon is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ207 flat-four making 230 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The engine features a 2002-2005 USDM WRX intake manifold and ECU, 2018 STI VF48 turbocharger and top mount interooler, and 2007 STI injectors. Power is sent to all four wheels through a JDM Version 6 Type RA five-speed manual transmission with DCCD Pro controller and JDM Version 6 Type RA R160 limited-slip differential with 3.90 gears. The wagon rides on a set of JDM Tein Super Wagon coilovers, Whiteline front and rear sway bars, JDM four-piston front brakes, and Volk SE37K 17×7.5-inch wheels.

Source: Fine Line Imports FB page via OppositeLock

