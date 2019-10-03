1961 Parkwood Wagon with a Supercharged LT4 V8

This 1961 Chevrolet Parkwood was built for Tom Busack by Hot Rod Specialties in Indianapolis, Indiana. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 making 640-650 horsepower and 630-650 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 1.7 L Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger making 9 psi of boost. The V8 is mated to a 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The station wagon rides on a Roadster Shop Spec chassis with Accuair CVT Endo air suspension, Baer disc brakes, and Forgeline SE3C Concave wheels (19×8.5/20×10).

Source: Hot Rod Specialties FB page, The Block, and Forgeline