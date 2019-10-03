1978 Hilux with a Powerstroke V8

This 1978 Toyota Hilux called “Widelux” was built by Josh Mozerolle and Erik Stacy from Vague Industries in Dublin, New Hampshire with help from Rev’s Enterprises in Swanzey, New Hampshire. The truck body which is widened 16 inches and lengthened three inches, sits on a custom tube chassis featuring 2006 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor front and rear suspension. The engine bay houses a 7.3 L Powerstroke turbo-diesel V8 mated to an automatic transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The engine made 302 hp and 822 lb-ft of torque on a dyno without being on full boost.

Source: Vague Industries FB page and HolleyPerformance