1965 Pontiac 2+2 with a Mercury Racing 7.0 L SB4 V8

This 1965 Pontiac 2+2 was built for Barry Blomquist by the Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. The car rides on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with a fully independent suspension, tubular control arms, and Baer six-piston brakes. A set of custom wheels designed by Roadster Shop and machined by Greening Auto Company hold Pilot Sport 295/35/19 (front) and 335/30/20 (rear) tires. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L SB4 V8 built by Mercury Racing mated to a T56 six-speed manual transmisison. The naturally-aspriated motor produces 750 horsepower at 8,000 rpm on 11.7:1 compression. The car received a Builder’s Choice Award at the 22nd Goodguys PPG Nationals in Columbus, Ohio.

Source: Roadster Shop and Mercury Racing