Several months ago we shared the Volvo 945 project being built by GZ Racing in Vallentuna, Sweden. Back then they set a goal of making 945 horsepower from the turbocharged 4.0 L Barra (FG) inline-six. They recently visited the dyno where the motor made 946 horsepower and 1218 Nm (898 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 2.23 bar (32.3 psi) of boost.

Source: GZ Racing FB page