Lotus Exige with a Turbo K20/K24

The owner of this Lotus Exige is building it to compete in circuit racing. It starts with a turbocharged Honda K-series inline-four capable of 500+ whp sitting in the back. The engine features a K24 block with Darton sleeves, K24 crank, CP 9.5:1 forged pistons, and Clockwise Motion forged rods. On top sits a K20A2 head (mild port) with Inconel exhaust valves, Clockwise Motion camshafts, Jenvey intake manifold with Honda J37 70 mm throttle body, and custom Inconel exhaust manifold with a Owen Developments GTX3579 turbocharger. The engine will run on 99RON fuel from ID1000 injectors all controlled via an Emtron KV8 ECU. Power will be sent to both rear wheels through a Quaife five-speed sequential transmission with a LSD, Quartermaster cerametallic clutch, and Clockwise Motion lightweight flywheel. View more photos and details on the project in the build thread or project FB page.

Source: Project ReXige via HP Academy FB page via Piotr