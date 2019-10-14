Dragster Built for the Street with a 4000 hp Twin-Turbo Chevy V8

Holden Monaro dragster with a twin-turbo Chevy big-block V8

Ajay Chapman is building his friend Karl Chamberlin a street-legal dragster capable of low-6’s. The project started four years ago with a wrecked 2002 Holden Monaro and has come a long in that time.

The repaired Monaro body sits on a chromoly tube chassis with a funny car roll cage. The car rides on QA1 two-way adjustable coilovers, Vanishing Point Race Car’s X-link kit, Weld Alumaster 17×4-inch wheels in front, and Weld Delta Pro Mode 16×16 wheels in back.

A vehicle capable of low-6’s is going to need a lot of power. Karl turned to Steve Morris Engines (SME) for a twin-turbo 672 ci big-block Chevy V8 capable of running 93 octane fuel for the street or C16 race fuel for the track.

The engine features Brodix 5.00-inch bore aluminum block, Winberg billet crank, MGP rods, Diamond pistons, SME custom camshaft, Moroso dry sump and 6-stage pump, and Holley Dominator ECU. The V8 is topped with Brodix aluminum heads, Trend 1/2-inch and 9/16-inch pushrods, Jesel rockers and belt drive system, and Hogan sheetmetal intake manifold, and Wilson 123mm throttle body.

The turbo system uses two Bullseye Power Pro Mod 98 mm turbochargers with two Turbosmart 60 mm wastegates and blow-off valves. The fuel system uses 16 Billet Atomiser 235 lb/h injectors and a Waterman mechanical fuel pump. The engine made 2992 horsepower and 2377 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. It made 4002 horsepower and 2977 lb-ft of torque on C16 race fuel.

The V8 is mated to a Bruno converter driver on an air-shifted Lenco CS2 three-speed transmission with a Browell Pro Mod bellhousing and Pro Torque EV-1 converter. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Mark Williams modular 9.5-inch floating rear end with 3.25 gears and 40-spline axles.

