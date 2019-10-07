2001 Tacoma 4×4 with a 2JZ-GTE

Antoine Hythier‘s 2001 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 came from the factory with 3.4 L 5VZ-FE V6 producing 190 horsepower and 220 lb-ft (298 Nm) of torque. The tired V6 just wasn’t cutting it, so he decided to replace it with something different.

He chose to swap the factory V6 for a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six from a 1998 Supra. Antoine tried to keep the twin-turbo system but realized it would require either the firewall cut or the radiator and core support moved forward. He didn’t want to do either so he replaced the twin-turbo with a single BorgWarner EFR7064 twin-scroll turbocharger mounted to a SPA cast exhaust manifold.

The 2JZ is mated to a R150F five-speed manual transmission using a R154 bellhousing and clutch. Since Antoine moved the engine and transmission back 2-3/4 inches, he had to modify the transmission crossmember and shorten the driveshaft. The Tacoma still retains the factory locking rear differential.

Antoine swapped the front brakes to 2006 Tundra 4×4﻿ calipers and rotors. The front suspension features Fox Factory Series coilovers with Camburg Engineering upper control arms. The rear suspension uses Fox external reservoir shocks with custom Deaver leaf springs. This increases the truck’s payload capacity 600 lbs without raising the truck ride height.

Antoine has big plans for the truck down the road. He wants to convert the 2JZ to a compound twin-turbo system using a PHR S45 tubular manifold and BorgWarner EFR7064/EFR9174 turbochargers. He also wants to convert the rear suspension to a multi-link suspension and install 2010 Ford 1-ton axles, Marlin Crawler dual transfer cases, and 40-inch tires.

Source: Tacupra (project page) and @2jz_tacupra