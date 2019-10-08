1970 Land Cruiser with Two AC-50 Electric Motors

Electric GT is converting this 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser to electric at their company in Chatsworth, California. The factory motor is being replaced by two HPEVS AC-50 electric motors capable of 182 hp and 240 lb-ft of torque combined. The motors along with the electrical contractor and controllers were installed in a custom enclosure resembling a V8. They will mate the electric motors to the factory Toyota transmission using a custom adapter plate, 10 lb aluminum flywheel, custom clutch, and FX Racing HD pressure plate. The Land Cruiser is expected to have a 75-95 mile range thanks to 12 Tesla Gen1 battery modules (36 kWhr total) sitting under the rear bench seat. You can follow the project’s progress in the build thread or @electricgte.

Source: IH8Mud (build thread) and Electric GT