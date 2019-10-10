Hyundai Sonata with 500+ whp Turbo G4JS Inline-Four

Travis from Hurst Built wanted to see how much power the factory 2.4 L G4JS inline-four could produce in his 2004 Hyundai Sonata. Hyundai based the engine’s design on Mitsubishi’s Sirius engines, so he was able to use aftermarket Evo/4G63 parts. Travis installed a Shearer Fab Evo exhaust manifold with a Precision 6266 turbocharger and a set of 2000 cc injectors feeding E85 fuel from a Walbro 450 lph pump. He also upgraded the stock Sonata five-speed manual with a Spec Stage 5 clutch. With these upgrades the engine produced 500 whp on 30 psi of boost. Pretty good for a powertrain with 163,000 miles on it. After driving the car for 1000 miles on the 500 hp setup, Travis has plans for more power. He recently upgraded the engine with GSC Evo S1 camshafts, Skunk2 Evo intake manifold, and S90 70 mm throttle body. The new goal is to make 600 whp after swapping to a Hellcat 525 lph fuel pump.

Source: Hurst Built FB page and Airy Motorsports