1988 Peterbilt Truck with a Twin-Turbo Caterpillar Inline-Six

This 1988 Peterbilt 379 semi truck was built to drag race by Mario Monette at his company Mario High Performnace Deisel in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It’s powered by a twin-turbo 15.2 L Caterpillar C15 inline-six mated to an 18-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 4,000 hp and 7,000 lb-ft of torque thanks to 125-150 psi of boost from a compound turbo system featuring a 105 mm turbocharger and 118 mm turbocharger. The rear suspension is a custom four-link with huge heim joints weighing 23 lb each. The truck runs the quarter-mile in high-11s at around 120 mph.

Source: @m.h.p.d.inc and Vibrant Performance TV via BangShift