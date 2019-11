Jordon Musser released several build videos on his Porsche Cayman S project since our previous update. If you are unfamiliar with the build, it features a twin-turbo LSA V8 capable of 1,500 horsepower mated to a Lamborghini Gallardo transaxle. In these videos Jordon explains some issues he found in his surge tank and how he solved them. Then he removes the engine in a timelapse to replace coolant lines with -16AN fittings and install new axles and alternator.

Source: Jordon Musser