1969 Corvette with a LS7 V8

This 1969 Corvette was built for Bob Gawlik by Detroit Speed in Mooresville, North Carolina. The sports car rides on Detroit Speed’s SpeedRay front suspension kit, DECAlink rear suspension kit, Davis traction control system, and JRi double-adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs. A set of Forgeline GA3R wheels (19×11/19×12.5) cover AP Racing Pro 5000 brakes using six-piston calipers with 372 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 340 mm rotors in back. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 built by Automotive Diagnostic Specialties making 675 horsepower. The engine features ported Brodix BR7 heads, Atomic AirForce intake manifold, 105 mm throttle body, and Holley Dominator ECU. The V8 is mated to a Bowler Stage 3 T56 Magnum six-speed manual with a McLeod Racing clutch which sends power through a Dynotech driveshaft to a GearFX Hammerhead third member with 4.11 gears. You can view more photos and details of the project in HotRod’s article.

Source: Detroit Speed (build album) and HotRod via Forgeline