Chevy Suburban with a twin-turbo Cummins 6BT inline-six

Taylor Havener will use the 1973 Chevrolet Suburban he’s building at his company TinWorks Fabrication as a shop truck, tow rig, and family hauler. The SUV rides on a reinforced chassis with GSI Machine air suspension kit controlled by Accuair e-Level, Rotora eight-piston calipers with Wilwood 16-inch rotors brakes, and Alcoa 22-inch wheels. Inside the engine bay sits a twin-turbo Cummins 6BT inline-six with a Pusher intake, upgraded head bolts, valve springs, and lift pump. The goal is to make around 600 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque thanks to a compound twin-turbo system using BorgWarner SXE362 and S475 turbochargers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 47RH four-speed automatic transmission and 14-bolt rear end.

Source: TinWorks Fabrication