1998 Patrol with a Duramax V8

Al from the Skid Factory is back with another project review. This time he’s reviewing a 1998 Nissan Patrol GU they built five years ago with a 6.6 L Duramax LMM diesel V8 and Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission. They installed the V8 using a PID adapter kit and the Patrol now makes 360 horsepower to the wheels. Al estimates the swap cost around $40K-$50K AUD or about $27,000-$33,800 USD. Listen as he explains the work involved before taking it out for a test drive.

Source: The Skid Factory