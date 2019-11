When VAD Design wanted more power in their BMW Z4 (E89) project they sent it to Craig Taylor at DynoTorque in Birmingham, England. While there Craig replaced the factory 2.5 L N52B25 inline-six making 201 horsepower with a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 500 horsepower running on an Emerald ECU. Other upgrades to the Z4 include custom stainless exhaust, Bilstein coilovers, Aspect GT carbon fiber GT3 body kit, and AG factory wheels (10.5×19,13×19).

Source: VAD Design via DynoTorque FB page