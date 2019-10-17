1978 Malibu with a turbo LS3 V8

Josh Korsower enjoys working on his 1978 Malibu at his company Three Pedals in Sterling, Virginia. The car was powered by a 355 ci Chevy V8 mated to a McLeod Racing Muscle Car five-speed manual transmission using a Three Pedals’ transmission conversion kit. The engine made 400 horsepower thanks to a Holley Terminator Stealth EFI system but Josh eventually wanted more. So out went the old motor and in went a LS3 V8 crate motor with ARP head studs and a LS9 head gasket. Josh was able to retain the Terminator Stealth EFI system and paired it with a STS remote mount turbocharger kit. The turbocharger was installed in front of the rear axle and feeds air from a custom intake through a CX Racing air-to-air intercooler. You can view more details and photos of the project here or watch Josh celebrate at LS Fest’s burnout contest below.

Source: Three Pedals