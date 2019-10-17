Mercedes W203 with a Turbo Volvo B230FK inline-four

This Mercedes W203 C-class sedan was built to compete in Nordic Time Attack by Mattias Kandevik at Kandevik Motorsport. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo B230FK inline-four making 525 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a Garret GT4094R turbocharger. It features a modified Volvo B23 crank, Ross pistons, Verdi rods, custom 280-degree/10.0mm lift camshafts, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and Volvo 960 3-inch throttle body. The engine is fed fuel from two Bosch 044 pumps through a Nuke Performance rail with four Bosch 1680 cc injectors controlled by a MoTeC M600 ECU. The Volvo motor is mated to a BMW E36 M3 five-sped manual with a modified Volvo V23 flwyheel and Sachs twin-plate clutch. Power is sent through a modified BMW E36 driveshaft to a BMW E28 525M differential. View more details and photos of the project at Speedhunters.

Source: Kandevik Motorsport FB page and Speedhunters via Piotr