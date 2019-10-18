Building a 2004 Subaru Forester with a 350 ci LT1 V8

Leave a Comment

2004 Subaru Forester with a 350 ci LT1 V8

This 2004 Subaru Forester is being built by @the_boomeru. The owner grew up in a family of Forester owners and loved their design and convenience. However he previously owned a few 1991-1996 Chevy B-body vehicles and couldn’t give up that V8 torque. So he decided to combine his favorite parts. The Forester will be powered by a 350 ci LT1 (Gen 2) V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission from a 1994 Chevy Caprice (Police edition). He’ll install the V8 and trasmission using custom motor mounts by @black_sheep_fabworx, dry-sump system, and modified Forester crossmember. The Forester will be converted to rear-wheel drive using a modified Subaru driveshaft and Nissan R200 differential.

2004 Subaru Forester with a 350 ci LT1 V8

2004 Subaru Forester with a 350 ci LT1 V8

4L60E automatic transmission in a 2004 Subaru Forester

modified dry sump oil pan using a Gen 1 SBC dry sump pan and Gen 2 LT1 V8 oil pan

Gen 1 Chevy V8 dry sump pump

350 ci LT1 V8 and 4L60E transmission going into a 2004 Subaru Forester

1994 Chevy Caprice donor car with a 350 ci LT1 V8 and 4L60E transmission

Source: @the_boomeru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.