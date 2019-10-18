Building a 2004 Subaru Forester with a 350 ci LT1 V8

This 2004 Subaru Forester is being built by @the_boomeru. The owner grew up in a family of Forester owners and loved their design and convenience. However he previously owned a few 1991-1996 Chevy B-body vehicles and couldn’t give up that V8 torque. So he decided to combine his favorite parts. The Forester will be powered by a 350 ci LT1 (Gen 2) V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission from a 1994 Chevy Caprice (Police edition). He’ll install the V8 and trasmission using custom motor mounts by @black_sheep_fabworx, dry-sump system, and modified Forester crossmember. The Forester will be converted to rear-wheel drive using a modified Subaru driveshaft and Nissan R200 differential.

Source: @the_boomeru