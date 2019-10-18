Hyundai iMax with a Twin-Turbo V6

This Hyundai iMax N “Drift Bus” was built by Hyundai’s N Performance Division. They started by replacing the factory 2.5 L CRDi diesel inline-four with a twin-turbo 3.5 L V6 that makes 300 kW (402 hp) and 555 Nm (409 lb-ft) of torque. The drivetrain features an eight-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential. They improved handling with electronically-controlled shocks, upgraded brakes, and 19-inch wheels from the i30 N. The Drift Bus is attending World Time Attack Challenge in Sydney to compete in the Clubsprint, Flying 500, and Drift Cup.

Source: Hyundai Australia and CarsGuide via Jalopnik