Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo Barra

Mazda RX-7 with a turbo Barra inline-six

Chris Porter from Forced Induction Pros is building a new car to drag race. The project involves a second generation Mazda RX-7 that will be powered by a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six. The engine will feature a filled block, CP pistons, Carrillo rods, Supertech custom Inconel valves and springs, Atomic Performance camshafts, BorgWarner 80 mm S400 turbocharger, mechanical fuel pump, and FuelTech FT500 EFI system. The motor will be mated to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission thanks to a Dellow Conversions bellhousing and Hughes Performance Pro SSX 9.5-inch torque converter.

Source: Forced Induction Pros FB page and Hughes Performance FB page

