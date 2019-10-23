Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

Leave a Comment

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

This De Tomaso Pantera was built by Chris Ashton at Ruffian Cars. In the back of the car sits a 427 ci Windsor V8 with four Webber carburetors making 600 horsepower. The motor and factory five-speed manual were built by PI Motorsports in Orange, California. The exterior features a Group 4 inspired widebody, shaved door handles and drip railings, Mitsubishi Sunset Pearlescent paint, tinted Group 4 tail lights, and carbon fiber front bumper. A set of Forgeline Centerlock wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes.

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

De Tomaso Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

Source: Ruffian Cars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.