Nissan S15 with a Twin-Turbo 4.1 L VR38DETT V6

Kazuya Taguchi competes in Formula Drift for Upgarage USA in a Nissan S15 built by Jerry Yang Racing in Atlanta, Georgia. A cutout in the hood reveals a twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38DETT V6 capable of 1,000 horsepower on Ignite 114 race fuel and nitrous. The engine features a Tomei stroker kit, Boost Logic 1200X turbocharger kit, Greddy intake manifolds, Supertech valves, and Motec M150 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a G-Force transmission and Winters quick-change rear end.
Source: @kazuya_taguchi and Hoonigan Daily Transmission