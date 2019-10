Chris Todd returned to Santa Pod Raceway with his Ford Fiesta for Run What Ya Brung (RWYB) event. While there he set a new personal best in the quarter-mile with a 9.432 sec at 150.64 mph. The Fiesta is now rear-wheel drive thanks to a turbocharged 2.0 L Subaru EJ20 flat-four and Porsche Boxster S six-speed transmission. Read more about the project here.

Source: Mk1Kieran