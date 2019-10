This Range Rover Classic is being built by Retropower for the company’s owner and director Nathaniel Seviour. They started by repairing a lot of rust damage and swapping the chassis for one off a 1998 Discovery. The powertrain consists of a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six with a Holset HX35 turbocharger mated to a AMG ML55 automatic transmission and LT230 transfer case.

Source: Retropower (project page) and Retropower FB page