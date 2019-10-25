1991 Cosmo with a 26B Four-Rotor

James Parker built his 1991 Eunos Cosmo in his New Zealand garage for track days and powercruise events. He started with a rolling shell and stripped the interior to reduce weight. In the engine bay he installed a peripheral-ported 26B four-rotor that makes 512 hp at 8500 rpm and 333 lb-ft of torque at 7700 rpm to the hubs. The engine features Series 4/5 center and end plates, Series 5 rotors (9.7:1) and housings, Precision Engineering eccentric shaft, RX-8 stationary gears, and Peterson 4-stage dry sump pump. It’s topped with EFI Hardware individual throttle bodies and 1000 cc injectors controlled by a Link G4+ Xtreme ECU. The motor is mated to a Tex Racing T101 transmission with a FC bellhousing, custom adapter plate, and Quartermaster 7.25 twin plate. The car rides on D2 adjustable coilovers and Work Emotion D9R wheels (18×8.5 front, 18×9.5 rear). You can view more photos and details in the project’s detailed build thread.





Source: RX7Club (build thread) and James Parker